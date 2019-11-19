India is a country of age-old culture, tradition, beliefs and rituals. People have been following various rituals for ages now. One among them is breaking coconut in a temple or before the beginning of a function.

Every wondered why? Coconut is one of the most important things used in a Hindu puja. It is of high significance, especially in India. Moreover, there are a lot of traditions and ancient beliefs associated with the breaking of a coconut in a temple and also before the beginning of a function.

Well, let’s us try to answer the question as to why is coconut broken before the beginning of any puja.

As per ancient beliefs, the outer shell is considered to be a person’s ego, anger and all the negative qualities that can be associated, whereas the inner layer as the pure and all the positive qualities. And hence by breaking a coconut, we assure in the name of god that we will break through our negative qualities (ego) to get to a new pure person with all goodness.

But, why in front of god?

Because it’s like a proof, when something is said and done in front of others we tend to follow it with more dedication. So when we break a coconut in front of god, we make a promise that we will leave our negative qualities behind and change to a better person.

And, why every time when we visit temples? Once done should be fine!

This is because, human brain has hormones which make us gradually forget what we have once said or done. So but repeating this task over and over again, we assure that we will follow the path and not get misguided.