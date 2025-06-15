Bhubaneswar: IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Saturday stated that Odisha is likely to receive widespread monsoon rains within the next two to three days.

He said a cyclonic circulation expected to form over the Bay of Bengal will create favourable conditions for the southwest monsoon to progress into central and eastern India, increasing rainfall activity in these regions.

The IMD predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall across several districts of Odisha from June 14 to June 18 due to this cyclonic formation.

Conditions remain favourable for further advancement of the monsoon into various parts of Odisha over the next two days, with the monsoon expected to extend into parts of West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Bihar within three days.

“Currently, a cyclonic circulation is present over north Odisha and adjoining areas between 3.1 km and 5.8 km above mean sea level, tilting southwestward with height.

Another system lies over the west-central Bay of Bengal off the north coastal Andhra Pradesh coast at 5.8 km altitude,” the IMD said.

A third circulation is located over south Bangladesh and adjoining the North Bay of Bengal, extending as a trough to south Odisha at 3.1 km.

These systems are expected to enhance rainfall and thunderstorm activity across the state, it said.

June 15, districts including Balasore, Bhadrak, Gajapati, Ganjam, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Mayurbhanj, Kalahandi, and Kandhamal are expected to experience thunderstorms with lightning, gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph, and isolated heavy rainfall.

Similar conditions are forecast June 16 for Gajapati, Kalahandi, Rayagada, and Koraput districts. June 17, an orange alert has been issued for Sundargarh, Koraput, and Keonjhar districts for heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds.

Yellow warnings will continue for Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Dhenkanal, Gajapati, Rayagada, and Koraput.

June 18 and 19, thunderstorms with lightning, gusty winds, and heavy rainfall are expected in Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, and Sundargarh.

