Rajnagar: A widow has filed a written complaint with Rajnagar police, alleging that a man who identified himself as a journalist sexually assaulted her and recorded explicit videos to blackmail her after promising to help her obtain land at a subsidised rate.

According to the complaint, the woman, originally from Pattamundai, lost her husband 12 years ago and has been living in a rented house in Rajnagar for the past five years. Around two years ago, three individuals — Sanjay Panda, Shishir Sen, and Surya Narayan Bas — visited her house, introducing themselves as leaders of a journalists’ association. They promised to help her buy land in Shasan village (under Pattamundai Adarsha Police Station limits) at a low price, the complaint stated. Despite her repeated denials, she was allegedly lured with false assurances.

In March 2022, she finally gave Rs 1.5 lakh cash in the presence of two witnesses. A month later, Sanjay Panda allegedly demanded an additional Rs 20,000 through Shishir Sen, which she paid. However, she added that no land was ever registered in her name. She alleged that later, when she demanded a refund, Panda issued a cheque for Rs 1.5 lakh, which was never honoured.

She claimed in December 2024 that Panda and Sen allegedly forced entry into her house when she was alone at home. While Panda dragged her into the bedroom and raped her, Sen restrained her and filmed the assault, she alleged. The accused later used the explicit video to extort money and threatened to murder her son if she spoke out. They also forcibly took back the cheque provided earlier, she alleged. She said, fearing social stigma, she remained silent initially, but approached police following continued threats and repeated instances of sexual assault.

In her complaint, the woman accused the perpetrators of threatening to circulate the video and coercing her into maintaining physical relations against her will.

Meanwhile, Rajnagar IIC Naresh Kumar Sahu said the police have detained one person for questioning in connection with the complaint.

“Investigations are on. We will register an offence only after obtaining corroboration during the preliminary probe,” Sahu said.

PNN