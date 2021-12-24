Jajpur: A few unscrupulous government employees here in the district have been alleged of swindling the Madhu Babu Pension, Widow Pension and Disability Pension of at least 20 dead people, given under Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (SSEPD).

Interestingly, names of the persons being shown as beneficiaries have reportedly died about four to five years ago. The employees have been living off the dead people by using fake finger-prints.

The matter came to the fore after an acquittance register revealed Friday that allowances are being embezzled every month by showing names of over 20 dead persons in Sayedpur panchayat under Binjharpur block of Jajpur district.

The said allowances were embezzled in between April to October this year.

Some of the dead persons shown as beneficiaries include Ahalya Dei, Basudev Behera, Braja Kishore Bindhani, Faimun Biwi, Hala-ud-din, Hemalata Bewa, SK Kalo, Kangali Behera, Sk Kotab-ud-din, Kulsum Biwi, Laxmi Rani Bewa, Rebati Sahu, Sana-ullah Khan, Satyabhama Sahoo, Sk Abdul Khalil, Sk Abdul Karim, Sk Mudasar, Sk Seher Ali, Upendranath Behera and Tajun Biwi, the source informed.

A standing instruction issued by the government says that allowances should be disbursed at district-level to beneficiaries in digital mode.

Meanwhile, sources said that a close associate of the local sarpanch is allegedly involved in the embezzlement.

When contacted, Binjharpur Block Development Officer (BDO) Minati Jagadev said, “We have not yet received any complaint in this regard from any one. Appropriate steps will be taken if a comprehensive list of beneficiaries, who have already died, will be provided to us.”

Accordingly, actions will be taken against wrongdoers after conducting a probe into the allegations. As allowances are being disbursed in digital mode, such allegations could be baseless, the BDO added.

It is pertinent to mention here that a number of corruptions pertaining to the works carried out under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), construction of check dams and allocation of houses under Biju Pucca Ghar Yojana (BPGY) in Binjharpur block were proved during departmental probe.

Many physically disabled beneficiaries also do not get an additional amount of Rs 200, which was earlier sanctioned by the government along with their regular allowances under SSEPD. Jajpur District Social Security Officer (DSSO) Sanyasai Kumar Behera had sought a report from the Collector in this regard.

PNN