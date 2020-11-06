Phulbani: Sarita Samal who was brought November 4 to the Kandhamal district headquarters hospital (DHH) here under mysterious circumstances, died Thursday night while undergoing treatment. The 31-year-old deceased is the wife of Phiringia block development officer (BDO) Rashmiranjan Mahanta.

Also read: ‘Ivermectin’ reduces COVID-19 infection chance by 73%, says AIIMS Bhubaneswar study

The woman was brought from her residence for treatment Wednesday late in the night. Her body has been kept at the hospital and a post-mortem will be conducted Friday afternoon to ascertain the actual reason behind the death. Police have registered a U/d case (No.-13/20) in this connection as the woman died in mysterious circumstances, sources informed.

“Police have been thoroughly investigating the possible circumstances which led to Sarita’s death. Basing on the prima facie evidences, it appears to be a case of death by suicide. However, the actual reason behind death can be ascertained only after post-mortem report comes in,” said Phulbani SDPO Mahendranath Murmu.

Notably, the couple had fallen in love and had got married three years back. They have a two-year-old son.

PNN