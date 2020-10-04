Papadahandi: A non-descript village under this block in Nabarangpur district has recently been in news for a surprising reason. Here there is an ashram at Basini village under this block and Kodinga forest range which plays host to wild bears who come here every evening to eat prasad.

Reports said these wild animals visit the Baba Gangadhar Ashram every evening to eat prasad and return to the forest in night. People throng the ashram to get a glimpse of the wild animals as the clock strikes 4 pm. Animal lovers claimed the visit of wild animals to the ashram for food is indicative of food shortage they are facing in the forest due to loss of green cover.

The bears are dependent on food that is provided to them by devotees and inmates in the ashram and visit it regularly. These ferocious wild animals are tied to a string of love and do not harm anybody during their stay in the ashram.

A report coming from a village in Nabarngapur district has surprised many as there is a Chandi temple at Ghunchapali in Mahasamund district of Chhatishgarh where wild bears from the forest frequent every evening to eat prasad offered by devotees and others every evening.

Sources said the ashram of Baba Gangadhar, a monk of Mahima cult, is situated at Basini village. The visit of the wild animals started a few months back when a bear suddenly strayed into the ashram. The monk instead of fearing the animal fed it with prasad. Later, the animal returned to the forest.

Since then it has become a regular affair as six bears visit the ashram every evening. They quietly eat the food prepared from flattened rice and jaggery and return back to forest.

The monk has to keep 50 kg flattened rice and jaggery before the arrival of animals. The scene of the carnivorous animals having vegetarian food is to be seen to be believed. He buys the food with the alms he has received and with contribution from devotees.

PNN