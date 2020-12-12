Kendrapara: Even as a recent animal census indicated a decline in wild boar population in the Bhitarkanika National Park here, attacks by these wild animals have posed a serious threat to ripen paddy crops and farmers in the harvesting season, a report said.

The wild boar menace is widespread. The animals are attacking the farmers and destroying crops when they are preparing to harvest paddy crops in this kharif season.

This has come as a double whammy for the migrants who had returned home due to Covid-19 induced lockdown and taken up cultivation as a means of livelihood.

The wild boar attack has spread panic among farmers and farm hands. The animals eat ripen paddy crops and attack farmers and destroy their crops. This has pushed the farmers and farm hands into distress as a bleak future stares at them due to the animal attack. Farmers were already reeling from a crisis due to loss of crops under the impact of cyclonic storm Amphan in May this year.

As they were thinking of making good of the loss in this kharif season, the animal menace has destroyed all their hopes in the absence of any alternative. Farmers alleged that the animal menace is increasing day by day due to the absence of action by the forest officials. Prafulla Swain of Jagatijor village under Mahakalapara block said the animal menace has increased to such an extent that the area alone recorded 10 attacks in last one month.

A fortnight back, seven persons sustained critical injuries after wild boars animal attacked them at Bahakuada village under Ramnagar panchayat. Similar attacks by the animal have come to the fore in Ishwarpur, Khyamasahi and Talachua villages under Mahakalapara block. The danger of wild boar is lurking in the area. Farmers are wondering as to how to harvest the paddy crops as the animal might attack them anytime.

Ramani Ranjan Das of Batighar village claimed wild boar population has increased in Bhitarkanika while the forest officials are taking no concrete steps to contain the menace.

He alleged that despite several measures like erecting barbed wires on the village borders, regular patrolling, financial assistance to the deceased and injured persons, the benefit is hardly available to them due to apathetic attitude of the forest officials.

As a result, farmers in Brahmansahi, Dera, Dangamal, Hatina, Gupti, Satabhaya, Ishwarpur, Keruanpal, Tantiapal and Batighar areas under Rajnagar and Mahakalapara blocks are facing severe crop and financial loss.

When contacted, DFO Bikash Ranjan Das sounded a word of caution for the farmers. He said the period from November to February is the breeding season of these animals when they need huge quantities of food.

They stray into nearby farmland to eat ripen paddy crops and at times attack locals scaring them. He said awareness programmes are being carried out in the area along with night patrolling. Moreover, barbed fencing of the village border is underway.

