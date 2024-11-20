Kendrapara: Farmers of Mahakalapada block in Kendrapara district, whose agricultural fields are located on the fringes of Bhitarkanika National Park, are spending sleepless nights as wild boars have started damaging ripe paddy crops.

According to sources, wild boar menace has assumed serious proportions this year in Lanjuda and Gogua gram panchayats (GPs) under Sasanpeta Reserve Forest area of the Gahirmatha Wildlife Range.

Several hectares of paddy crops, ready for harvest, have been damaged, especially in these two GPs of Mahakalapada block.

The wild boars have wreaked havoc by sneaking out of their natural habitat within Bhitarkanika National Park and entering agricultural fields.

Pradosh Moharana, Ranger of Gahirmatha Marine Sanctuary and Wildlife Range, stated that they have received as many as 25 complaints regarding wild boars damaging paddy crops in the locality.

Locals allege that the absence of proper fencing along the park’s boundaries has enabled the wild boars to trespass into their fields. The Forest Department has recently erected a kilometre-long section of fencing from the World Bank shrimp farming area towards Jagatjora and has deployed personnel to drive away the wild boars with the help of locals.

“We have been guarding our agricultural fields during foggy winter nights, risking attacks by wild boars. Armed with lathis, beating tin drums, creating noise, and bursting crackers, we are doing our best to protect our crops,” said affected farmers.

The state government has provisions for compensating farmers if wild animals destroy their crops. Moharana added that an inquiry is underway, and a report will be submitted to facilitate compensation for farmers whose crops have been damaged by the wild boars.

PNN