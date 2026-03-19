Chhatrapur: A wildfire spread rapidly across a hill forest near Landabaunsa under Chhatrapur block Wednesday morning, causing damage to several shrubs and medicinal plants at the onset of the summer season, villagers said.

Residents alleged that despite being informed, forest officials reached the spot nearly two hours later. They further claimed that instead of responding promptly, officials advised villagers to contact fire services to bring the situation under control.

Former panchayat samiti member Mathura Charan Subudhi said he has apprised Berhampur Divisional Forest Officer Sunny Khokhar of the entire incident, alleging negligence by forest officials in responding to the rapidly spreading wildfire.

However, forest officials and fire personnel later reached the spot after repeated follow-up calls and brought the situation under control.