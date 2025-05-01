Jerusalem: A massive wildfire raging through Israel has triggered a national emergency in the nation, forcing the evacuation of thousands and casting dense plumes of smoke over Jerusalem.

Authorities have described the blaze as one of the most severe in the nation’s history, erupting Wednesday — coinciding with Israel’s Memorial Day for fallen soldiers — and spreading swiftly due to strong winds and parched conditions.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sounded the alarm, warning that the fast-advancing fire could reach Jerusalem itself.

“This is a national emergency, not just a local one,” he said.

Emphasising the urgency, Netanyahu added, “The priority right now is defending Jerusalem,” and called for additional fire engines and the creation of firebreaks.

Scenes of chaos unfolded as the fire approached Route 1, the key highway linking Tel Aviv and Jerusalem.

Authorities were forced to shut down the road, and dramatic footage shared on social media showed drivers abandoning their vehicles and fleeing on foot as flames crept closer.

Firefighters, assisted by military personnel, battled the inferno as smoke blanketed the sky.

The Israel Defense Forces said its forces were aiding in firefighting and evacuation and that aerial support was deployed to provide a real-time operational overview.

Israel’s emergency medical service, Magen David Adom (MDA), reported treating 23 people so far, including 13 hospitalised with burns and smoke inhalation. The agency warned that hundreds more remain at risk in what it described as the country’s worst wildfire in years.

Approximately 120 firefighting teams from across Israel, supported by helicopters and planes, have been deployed to contain the flames. An additional 22 teams were en route to the affected area.

Five communities have been evacuated, while others remain on high alert for possible evacuation. A portion of the Jerusalem-Tel Aviv highway remains closed.

MDA stated that medics are currently treating 12 individuals for mild smoke inhalation, including two infants. The wildfires, driven by unseasonably high temperatures of around 35 degrees Celsius and wind gusts reaching up to 70 km/h, continue to defy containment efforts.

Eyal Caspi, Commissioner of the Fire and Rescue Authority, said the national emergency plan has been activated, and the alert level raised to its highest.

“Following a situational assessment, firefighting teams were being mobilised from all districts nationwide,” he told the media, as reported by Xinhua.

Deputy Commander of the Jerusalem District Fire and Rescue Authority, Eyal Cohen, confirmed that Israel has sought international firefighting assistance from neighbouring countries.

According to state-owned Kan TV, the nations contacted include Greece, Cyprus, Croatia, and Italy.

As the wildfire rages, Memorial Day ceremonies have also been disrupted. The Defence Ministry has cancelled the official observance at the Latrun Armoured Corps Memorial and urged the public to avoid military cemeteries, where large gatherings were expected.

Israel is marking Memorial Day for fallen soldiers from sunset April 29 to nightfal April 30 this year.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely as they brace for the fire’s potential impact on Jerusalem itself, vowing to deploy every possible resource to protect lives and property.

IANS