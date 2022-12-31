New Delhi: Injured India wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant will be shifted to New Delhi for further treatment, especially for plastic surgery resulting from the burn injuries he suffered in the car accident in which he was involved Friday morning.

Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) president Rohan Jaitley said if needed and medically advisable, his organisation will airlift Pant from Dehradun to New Delhi for his plastic surgery.

“If medically advisable, we’ll airlift Rishabh Pant to Delhi for plastic surgery. We are in constant touch with Max Hospital Dehradun,” DDCA president Rohan Jaitley told IANS Saturday.

Meanwhile, the results of Pant’s MRI of the brain and spine are normal, said a medical bulletin, after the cricketer suffered in a serious car accident near Roorkee, Uttarakhand Friday morning.

The 25-year-old has also undergone plastic surgery to manage his facial injuries, lacerated wounds, and abrasions while the MRI scans of his ankle and knee have been postponed till Saturday because of pain and swelling.

Pant has two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee and has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, and toe and has suffered abrasion injuries on his back,

The accident took place in the early hours of Friday when Pant was driving to Roorkee from Delhi. His car, which was severely damaged in the accident, is reported to have hit the divider on the road and subsequently caught fire on the Delhi-Dehradun highway.

Meanwhile, former India batter and National Cricket Academy chief VVS Laxman has released the photograph of the bus driver who pulled Pant out of the burning car.

“Gratitude to Sushil Kumar, a Haryana Roadways driver who took #RishabhPant away from the burning car, wrapped him with a bedsheet and called the ambulance. We are very indebted to you for your selfless service, Sushil ji,” Laxman wrote in his tweet on Saturday, calling him a real hero.

Meanwhile, Pant’s India teammates Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya, Shikhar Dhawan, K.S Bharat, and Deepak Hooda have put out messages wishing speed recovery for Pant, putting out messages in social media.

They were joined by former cricketers Gautam Gambhir, Kevin Pietersen, Virender Sehwag, woman cricketer Jhulan Goswami, and Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra in wishing a speedy recovery for the India batter.

Movie stars Anil Kapoor and Anupam Kher too visited Max Healthcare Hospital in Dehradun to inquire about his health.