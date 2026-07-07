Ayodhya: Former Ram temple trust chief Champat Rai Tuesday said he would respond to all allegations of embezzlement of donations against him after the Special Investigation Team (SIT) submits its final report.

In a handwritten letter addressed to “Ram bhakts”, the former general secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust said “baseless allegations” have been levelled against him.

He shared a photograph of the letter on social media platform X along with a couplet from the Ramcharitmanas: “Dheeraj dharm mitra aru naari, aapad kaal parikhiye chari” (Patience, righteousness, friends and one’s spouse are tested in times of adversity).

Rai said he observed ‘maun dharan’ (silence) over the allegations and noted that the SIT’s preliminary report had been presented before the trust’s general meeting. The report, which he said was initially marked “top secret”, has since been made public.

He said after the SIT submits its final report, he would respond point by point to the issues being raised and that “the entire truth” would come before the public.

The alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram temple came to light June 7. An FIR was registered June 25 on the basis of a preliminary report submitted by the SIT constituted by the Uttar Pradesh government.

Eight persons associated with the temple’s donation-counting process have been arrested so far, and the investigation is continuing.

Referring to his background, Rai said he had been working in Ayodhya since October 1991 after being deputed by the organisation and that his 45-year-long life as a full-time pracharak had always been “an open book”.

Rai could not be reached for comment despite repeated attempts. However, people close to him confirmed that he has been observing ‘maun’ (silence) and remains in seclusion.

Earlier, sources close to Rai had told PTI that he had conveyed to his associates that his “service in Ayodhya is complete” and that he would not continue with the “stigma” surrounding the donation embezzlement controversy. According to the sources, Rai, who remains in seclusion, also said the trust had been “betrayed”, though he did not elaborate.

The Ram temple trust met on Monday to choose trustee Krishna Mohan as interim general secretary and promised to overhaul the donation system and restore the faith of devotees.

While describing the theft from the temple’s donation boxes as a matter of “deep pain and embarrassment” for the trust, treasurer Govind Giri, however, said the trust unanimously appreciated Rai’s contribution to the Ram temple movement and construction despite accepting his resignation.

Defending Rai, Giri said he “is untainted in my eyes” and hailed his “life of sacrifice” for the Ram temple movement, while suggesting that his only mistake may have been placing trust in the wrong people.