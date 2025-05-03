Yesterday, Gujarat Titans beat Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. GT clinched a crucial 38-run win to earn two vital points in the playoff race. However, skipper Shubman Gill’s confrontations with the umpires stole the spotlight.

Gill, who starred with the bat by scoring 76 off 38 balls, was involved in two separate heated arguments with match officials, both incidents potentially breaching the IPL’s Code of Conduct under Article 2.8, which addresses dissent against umpire decisions.

The first confrontation occurred at the end of the 13th over during GT’s innings when Gill was controversially run out. Unhappy with the third umpire’s decision, he was seen arguing with the fourth umpire on his way back to the dugout.

Later, during SRH’s chase, Gill once again appeared animated, this time over an LBW appeal against Abhishek Sharma. Although GT opted for a review, the DRS failed to display where the ball had pitched, leading to confusion. Gill engaged in another prolonged discussion with the on-field umpires and had to be calmed down by Abhishek himself.

Gill’s conduct appears to violate at least two clauses under Article 2.8: “excessive, obvious disappointment with an umpire’s decision” and “arguing or entering into a prolonged discussion with the umpire.” These actions could classify as either a Level 1 or Level 2 offence under the IPL Code of Conduct.

Level 1 Offence: May result in a warning or a fine of up to 25% of the match fee and one demerit point; or a 26-50% fine and two demerit points.

Level 2 Offence: Could lead to a fine of 50-100% of the match fee and three demerit points; or even one/two suspension points with up to four demerit points.

While no official punishment has been announced yet, if Gill is found guilty of a Level 2 offence, a one-match suspension is a real possibility. For a team in the thick of the playoff race, losing their captain at this stage could be a serious blow.