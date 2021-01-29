Kesinga: After winning hearts in New Delhi on the occasion of Republic Day celebration, the 80-member Bajasal folk dance troupe reached Kesinga in Kalahandi district Friday.

This dance troupe is a part of a Bhawanipatna based cultural organization Pratibha.

At Kesinga railway station, the team was given a warm welcome. President, Ukia, Guru Shankar Prasad Pradhan, secretary Guru Ranjan Kumar Sahu and other members welcomed them at the railway station with flower bouquets. Ukia is a Sambalpur based cultural organisation.

Seemingly jubilant, all the artistes performed Bajasal folk dance at the railway station for 15 minutes.

They were the only team from eastern India to perform on the Rajpath, January 26. They performed the folk dance so beautifully that they became the cynosure of all eyes, leaving spectators speechless. The troupe was guided by Pratibha president Dhyana Nanda Panda, secretary Chintu Prasad Nayak and other senior members.

These artistes have visited many places in India and abroad including England, Singapore and USA.

PNN