Boudh: Chief adviser to the Chief Minister and Chairman of Western Odisha Development Council (WODC) Asit Tripathy reviewed the progress of development in Boudh and Subarnapur districts at the conference hall of the Boudh Collectorate, Thursday.

Tripathy asked local officers to identify the youths with entrepreneurial talent and handhold them to start their ventures. He said, “Boudh district has proven potential for horticulture, fishery, handloom, handicraft, poultry, rice bran oil and vegetable processing units.

The local entrepreneurs could be linked with various bulk purchasers and online marketing platforms to sell their products at profitable rate. “WODC funds would be used for creating the infrastructure in maintaining the supply chain in these sectors,” he said.

The progress of the projects under WODC fund was reviewed at the meeting. These include establishment of an agro polytechnic institute at Boudh, construction of cultural auditorium, construction of new library in Boudh Panchayat college, piped water supply scheme in Boudh block, children’s park at Khaliapali, Biju Patnaik stadium at Kantamal, improvement of Harbanga-Dhalpur Road, improvement of Jagati villagePherighat road, Tileswar-Ramgarh road and other road projects.

Similarly, around 1985 projects worth `100 crore sanctioned under WODC fund in Subarnapur district were also reviewed. Against this as of now 1,505 projects have been completed with investment of around `84 cr and the balance 480 projects are in different phases of implementation.

Tripathy also inspected the district museum at Boudh and directed Collector Lalatendu Mishra to develop it in coordination with INTACH and the State Museum.

Lalatendu Mishra and his Subarnapur counterpart Manisha Banarjee, Boudh SP V Raghunath Rao, CEO, WODC SK Patel, project director Babita Dalabehera along with senior officers of the concerned departments participated in the review meeting.

