Puri: A married woman has accused a police officer of raping her at his residence on the pretext of solving a case against her family, Odisha’s Minister of State for Home Dibya Shankar Mishra said Friday. The woman lodged a complaint with the Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Pipili, Thursday night.

The accused ASI is posted at Balanga police station and an investigation has been launched. The SDPO of Pipili is investigating the matter, informed the minister. The police have detained the ASI for interrogation.

“Action will be taken against the cop on the basis of the SDPO’s investigation report,” Mishra told reporters here.

The woman in her complaint has alleged that the ASI raped her three months ago on the pretext of resolving a case against her family, a police officer said. The 30-year-old woman also alleged that the ASI had threatened to put her behind bars if she opened her mouth.

ASP of Puri district, P Arun Kumar Jena, is monitoring the investigation process.

Recently, the police had arrested six persons, including a former police constable Jitendra Sethi, on charge of gangrape of a minor girl in Puri town. The police filed a chargesheet against the accused within 20 days of the incident.

PNN & Agencies