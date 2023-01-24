Phulbani: A group of youths allegedly gang-raped a woman over past enmity at Kereda village in Kandhamal district, a source said Tuesday.

After filing an FIR at the Sadar police station, the survivor brought the incident to light.

In the FIR, the woman alleged that Sunday evening some people barged into her house when her husband was away. The group of young men forced themselves on her.

The victim alleged that she was gang raped as a result of past animosity.

According to her allegation, a man insulted the Hindu religion while he was drunk about two months back. The complainant claimed that when she objected to the man’s behaviour, they got into an altercation. She alleged that the accused and his accomplices gang raped her to settle scores.

The Inspector-in-charge of Sadar police told reporters that an investigation is underway and strict action will be taken against the accused men.

PNN