Jharbandh: A woman allegedly strangled her alcoholic husband to death following a fight over consumption of liquor by the latter at Kusumdarha village under this police limits in Bargarh district, Sunday night. The deceased was identified as Sadashiv Bariha, 47, and the accused as Samari Bariha, 40.

On being informed, Jharbandh IIC Anil Kumar Pradhan reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem. The woman was taken to the police station and interrogated. She was arrested after she confessed her crime. A case was registered in this connection over a complaint filed by the deceased’s brother.

Police said that deceased was an alcoholic and used to come home drunk every day. He picked up fights with his wife under the influence of liquor. Some time back, Sadashiv had a change of mind and promised not consume liquor again. However, he again returned home drunk Sunday which led to a fight between the couple.

The two soon came out on the road and fought with each other. Suddenly, Sadashiv fell down on the road and failed to get up. Seething with anger, Samari strangled his neck with a napkin and dragged him to a distance, which ultimately led to his death.