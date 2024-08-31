Rourkela: A woman lost her consciousness and was hospitalised Friday after she consumed multiple paracetamol tablets in a bid to commit suicide on the premises of a local court in Sundargarh district. It is believed that she attempted the extreme step after the court’s verdict went against her. Sources said the woman, who is currently on bail in the murder case of her husband, had levelled a rape allegation against her male partner Ashwini Nayak. The legal proceedings went on for quite some time in the Court of District and Sessions Judge, Sundargarh and the final verdict was pronounced Friday. She attempted suicide by consuming around eight paracetamol tablets protesting the acquittal of Nayak after the hearing. The woman, who allegedly killed her husband in 2021, accused her male partner of instigating her to commit the crime. Later on when she got bail in the murder case, she filed a rape complaint against Nayak. Sundargarh SDPO Himansu Behera said that the woman’s condition was stable in the hospital.