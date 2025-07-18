Bargaon: A woman Ayush doctor, died after having an overdose of sleeping pills at Runga village under this block in Sundargarh district late Wednesday night.

The deceased was identified as Dr Salila Panda, an Ayush doctor posted at the primary health centre in Runga village.

Her husband, Debabrata Mishra, lodged a complaint at Bargaon police station alleging that his wife Salila, died due to an overdose of sleeping pills.

Police registered a case and sent the body for a post-mortem.

Police said that the actual reason behind her death could be ascertained only after a post-mortem and an investigation, which will unravel whether she died due to an overdose of sleeping pills or for some other reason.

PNN