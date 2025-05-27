Chhendipada: A woman was beaten to death by her younger son during a quarrel at Para village under Jarapada police limits in Angul district late Sunday night.

The victim was identified as Shantilata, wife of Damodar Pendui. Police registered a case after the deceased’s sister lodged a complaint at Jarapada police station Monday. The body was handed over to her family members after post-mortem.

The accused’s younger son Rathi has been arrested and will soon be produced in the court, police said.

During a heated argument, an enraged Rathi picked up a stick and went on beating his mother. He struck her head, resulting in critical injuries. Profusely bleeding, she lost her senses and collapsed on the ground. Rathi immediately rushed her to the district headquarters hospital in Angul where doctors pronounced her brought dead.

