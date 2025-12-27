Berhampur: A woman from the Soundaryanagar area of Berhampur was allegedly cheated of Rs 80,000 by a contractor on the pretext of undertaking construction work at her house.

Following registration of a complaint, Sadar police registered a case and launched an investigation.

According to police sources, the complainant, identified as Nibedita Bisoyi, was constructing a house at Soundaryanagar.

A contractor, Gobinda Behera of Ambagada Kadalibada Sahi, had agreed to carry out various construction works and took an advance payment of Rs 80,000 from her.

However, despite receiving the money, the contractor allegedly delayed the work for nearly two months, citing personal engagements and commitments.

Despite repeated reminders, he neither began the construction work nor returned the amount.

The complainant alleged that Behera and his family members repeatedly assured her that the amount would be refunded, but to no avail.

When she continued to demand the money, she was allegedly threatened.

Left with no alternative, Bisoyi approached the police and lodged a complaint. Further investigation is underway, police said.