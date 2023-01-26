Rairangpur: A woman died after she mistakenly consumed pesticide-laced ‘handia’ (country liquor) at Aragal Bindha village under Bisoi police limits in Mayurbhanj district, Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Golap Singh, 30, wife of Gora Singh of the village. Police registered a case and started an investigation. The incident occurred when Golap consumed the country-made liquor Tuesday.

She immediately vomited following which family members admitted her to the Rairangpur hospital where she succumbed during treatment. Police registered a case and launched an investigation into her death.

PNN/Agencies