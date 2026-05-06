Bhadrak: A 26-year-old married woman is in critical condition after reportedly setting herself on fire in front of her father’s house in Bhadrak district Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The incident took place at Padhuan village under Basudevpur block. The woman, identified as Pratima Sahu, sustained severe burn injuries and was first rushed to Basudevpur hospital.

She was later shifted to Bhadrak District Headquarters Hospital and then referred to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack for specialised treatment. Preliminary findings suggest she had been facing marital disputes following her marriage five years ago to a man from Balasore district, police said.

Legal proceedings related to the marriage are currently pending in court and at a police station. She had also reportedly been living with another married man from her native village for the past year. The woman has a child.

Family members said she had been repeatedly demanding money and jewellery from her father, who refused her demands. She reportedly returned from her partner’s residence Tuesday around 1pm, demanded money again, and set herself ablaze after being denied. Police have launched an investigation into the matter.