Jajpur Road: A woman and her daughter died after being hit by a speeding passenger train at Ahammad Nagar near Jajpur Keonjhar Road railway station Saturday.

The deceased duo has been identified as Kathi Rana and her daughter Gurubari Rana from Chandama village under Vyasanagar municipality area.

While locals said that they were hit by Howrah-Puri passenger train, their motive behind coming on the track is yet to be known.

Many people suspect it to be a case of suicide.

On being informed, GRP reached the spot, recovered the bodies for postmortem and launched a probe into the incident.

