Noida: Post commissionerate system in Gautam Budhh Nagar in Uttar Pradesh, a coincidence has come to surprise all: an IPS wife will be the boss of her IPS husband.

IPS officer Vrinda Shukla, who was posted at police headquarters in Lucknow, has been moved to here as Deputy Commissioner of Police after the Noida commissionerate was formed, while her husband, Ankur Aggrawal, who was posted here as SP (city), will serve as additional police commissioner under his wife.

The IPS couple belongs to Haryana and was neighbours in Ambala and went to the same Jesus and Mary School.

Vrinda is a 2014 batch IPS officer of Nagaland cadre and is two years senior to her husband Ankur Aggrawal, who is a Bihar cadre IPS officer of 2016 batch.

After they became IPS, their childhood love for each other culminated into marriage in February 2019 after a long courtship.

Alok Singh, the new commissioner of Gautam Buddha Nagar (Noida), has posted Vrinda as the DCP of the women’s unit of 400 police personnel, working for the safety of women.

