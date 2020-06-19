Bhubaneswar: A man has lodged a complaint with the Commissionerate Police alleging medical negligence by a City-based dental surgeon resulting in the death of his wife Wednesday.

The victim’s husband, Rajkishore Patnaik of BDA Colony in Laxmisagar police limits has sought justice in the issue.

According to sources, Patnaik along with his wife, Parvati, and their son had gone to a dental clinic at Ganganagar as his wife was undergoing severe toothache. After diagnosing Parvati, the doctor told Patnaik that many of her teeth had been completely damaged and that a surgery is needed immediately.

Subsequently, the doctor asked Patnaik’s son to deposit Rs 2, 50,000 for the dental surgery. The required medical tests on Parvati, conducted before the surgery, were found normal, said the complainant. Patnaik also claimed that his wife’s condition was normal before entering the operation theatre (OT).

However, the lady suddenly fell unconscious when the doctor injected some medicine after applying anesthesia on the affected part of her jaws where the surgery was supposed to take place. He called Patnaik and his son inside the OT where his wife was found collapsed on the bed.

An enraged Patnaik and his relatives present at the spot alleged the doctor of medical negligence and filed a complaint with the Airport police.

Meanwhile, a case (106/20) has been registered under Section 304A (causing a death by negligence) in this regard.

The IIC of Airport Police station told Orissa POST, “We will request the Directorate of Medical Education & Training (DMET), Odisha to investigate the whole episode after getting the autopsy report. Action of any kind will depend on the DMET report.”

PNN