Nuapada: In a tragic incident, a woman died after being hit with a steel bucket by the second wife of her husband at Thelapada of Jamgaon village under Boden police limits and Sinapali block of Nuapada district. The matter came to light after Boden police arrested the man along with his second wife after an investigation and forwarded them to court Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Baruni Jagat, 44, and the arrested couple was identified as Heramba Jagat and his second wife Madhuri, residents of Jamgaon village. The deceased Baruni is survived by an 11-year-old daughter identified as Ipsita Jagat. According to reports, Heramba had tied the nuptial knot with Baruni Dei from Babebir village under Boden block in a traditional ceremony. They were living a happy life until Heramba brought home a second wife, Madhuri Dei, from Chhattisgarh. Since the day Madhuri arrived, conflicts cropped up between the two wives. They got into a heated argument Saturday over some trivial matter. The argument escalated quickly and in a fit of rage, Madhuri struck Baruni with a steel bucket, causing a severe head injury.

Despite Baruni’s head injury, she was not taken to a hospital and treated with Ayurvedic medicine at home. Her condition worsened leading to her death Monday. Baruni’s family was informed, and her elder brother, Bisikeshan Tandi, filed a complaint at Boden PS alleging murder. Based on the complaint, Boden police seized Baruni’s body Tuesday, conducted a postmortem, and handed over the body to the family. “A case (177/24) was registered at Boden PS in this regard and police after arresting Heramba and Madhuri, forwarded them to court Wednesday,” said Khariar SDPO Arup Abhishek Behera.