Chandbali: In a tragic fire mishap, a woman died and six rooms of three families were reduced to ashes at Chadadia village under this block in Bhadrak district Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Purnima Mahalik, wife of Tusharkant Mahalik.

Sources said that Tusharkant’s house had a thatched roof. Monday morning when Purnima, not aware of gas leakage, lit the gas lighter to cook breakfast, the house caught fire. The fire was so intense that it did not allow Purnima enough time to go out.

In no time the flame engulfed six rooms of three neighbouring families.

Other villagers rushed to the victims’ rescue and even as they dialed 101 they tried to douse the flames on their own till the arrival of a fire engine. By the time fire personnel and police reached the spot, Purnima had already breathed her last and the rooms was reduced to ashes, destroying clothes and home appliances.

Later, Chandbali tehsildar reached the spot and took stock of the situation. He also provided assistance to the fire victims.

Bansada police have started an investigation, it was learnt.

