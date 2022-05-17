Bhubaneswar: A man allegedly attempted to die by suicide after his newly-wed wife allegedly ran away with her boyfriend. The woman also took gold ornaments and cash to the tune of Rs 1.5 lakh. The matter came to the fore Tuesday after separate cases were registered at the Lingaraj police station and the Bharatpur police station.

Sources said that Balaram Sahu, who resides in this city, had married the woman belonging to Gobindapur locality in Pipili area May 12. In the complaint, Balaram has mentioned that the day after his marriage, he found his wife naked while making a video call to her ‘boyfriend’. As he protested against the act, his wife apologised and promised that such an instance would never happen again.

The very next day (May 14), the woman told Balaram that she will offer puja at the Lingaraj Temple and start life afresh. She asked Balaram to accompany her to the temple. When the two reached the shrine, Balaram found some family members of the woman along with two unidentified men present at the spot.

The woman then asked Balaram to board a car. However, after he objected, the woman started slapping Balaram while her family members also beat him up. Then the woman ran away with her lover.

Embarrassed at the entire turn of events, Balaram tried to die by suicide. However, his family members managed to save him in the nick. At their insistence Balaram lodged complaints at two police stations.

Police have started an investigation into the matter. They are trying to trace the mobile of the woman.