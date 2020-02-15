Bhubaneswar: A woman was saved by an alert policeman in Platform 1 of Bhubaneswar Railway Station after she fell down while attempting to board a moving train Saturday.

CCTV visuals of the incident show a woman getting dragged by the moving train while a Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable immediately rushes to pull her to safety.

The woman was identified as Nibedita Sahoo – an IT Lecturer at city-based Ramadevi University. The incident took place while her brother was attempting to help her board the 18304 Puri-Sambalpur Express at around 5:20 pm. The constable who saved her has been identified as Subrat Kumar Maharana.

Sahoo said that she was thankful to the RPF constable who saved her life. “I thought the train would stop as it was slow. But while boarding I lost balance and fell,” said Sahoo. She and her brother were running late and were on their way to Meramandali in Dhenkanal for her engagement tomorrow.

“Since she fell while boarding a running train, she was partially in the gap between the platform and the train. I’m glad I was there to rush to pull her to safety,” said constable Maharana.