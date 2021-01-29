Badaun (UP): Uttar Pradesh slowly is emerging as the hotbed of rape and molestation of woman. Not a single month passes by when incidents of rape are not reported. Friday also did not turn out to be any different. A gangrape case came to light that shocked many. And in this gangrape case, among the six arrested, five are minors.

A 32-year-old woman was allegedly gangraped in the jungles of Faizganj Behta police station area about five months ago. However, the incident came to light after the video of the incident went viral on social media recently, police said Friday. The victim then lodged a complaint Thursday. Police said all the six accused, including five minors, have been taken into custody on the basis of the complaint. It was only a few days back that an anganwadi worker was gangraped by a temple priest and his associates in this same district. So the present incident goes to prove that there are serious concerns regarding the law and order situation in this district.

In the complaint, the woman has stated that about five months ago she had gone to the jungles to collect wood. Then five youths gangraped her while the sixth one made a video of the incident, police said. She said that the culprits threatened to make the video viral. They also said they will kill her husband and children if she told anyone about the incident. That is why she did not lodge a complaint then, police said.

It was only after the video was circulated on social media that she registered a complaint.

SSP Badaun, Sankalp Sharma said one of the accused had also sold the video to some people in the village. He had charged Rs 300 from each person for Rs 300. Investigations are on and strict action will be taken against the accused, he added.