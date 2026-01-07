Balasore: Sahadevkhunta police Tuesday arrested a woman drug peddler and seized 103 grammes of brown sugar during a raid at Arad Bazaar Masjid Lane in Balasore town.

The accused has been identifi ed as Suramatun Bibi (28), a resident of the Masjid Lane area.

Police also seized Rs 9,500 in cash from her possession.

Police said the accused was allegedly selling brown sugar to customers near her residence.

Acting on prior information, a special team led by sub-inspector Alok Kumar Jena conducted the raid following the direction of IIC Biranchi Sahu.

A case (8/26) has been registered in this connection, and the accused was produced in court.

Police are continuing further investigation to ascertain the source and network involved in the contraband trade.