Sonepur: A woman died by setting herself on fire in Binika locality of Sonepur district while her family members allege that she has been killed by her in-laws.

The deceased has been identified as Puja Sahu (21).

Sources said that Puja set herself on fire after pouring kerosene on her late Saturday night. She was rescued in a critical condition and rushed to Binika Hospital, where she succumbed to her burn injuries while undergoing treatment.

On being informed, police reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter.

On the other hand, family members of the woman have lodged FIR with the police alleging that she has been murdered by her in-laws.

