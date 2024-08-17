Mahanga: In a shocking incident, a woman allegedly set herself on fire in front of the Mahanga police station in Cuttack district, Friday, a day after the cops arrested her husband on theft charges. The woman, with more than 50 per cent burns, was initially taken to the Salipur Community Health Centre in a serious condition and subsequently shifted to the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack after her condition worsened. The woman had pleaded with the police, asserting her husband’s innocence, but they did not heed her request. Frustrated, the woman resorted to attempting suicide by dousing herself in kerosene and setting herself ablaze in front of the police station. The police managed to rescue her and get her medical attention.

Doctors at the Salipur Community Health Centre, where she was first admitted, reportedly described her condition as ‘critical’. The police have launched an investigation into the events and circumstances leading to the incident.