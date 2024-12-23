Bhubaneswar: A woman was kidnapped and her male companion allegedly assaulted by four unidentified miscreants in the Lumbini Vihar area in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar city Monday, police said.

The incident took place at 1.30am, under the jurisdiction of the city’s Maitri Vihar police station, when she was returning home with her male companion, they said.

According to police, the woman was found around five hours after her kidnapping.

The miscreants reportedly released her in the Baramunda area after the police launched a search operation. They came in a white car and allegedly attacked the man before forcibly taking away the woman, the police said.

Also Read: New bridge to connect Rayagada with Andhra

The man, identified as Akash Singh, suffered “critical” injuries and is under treatment at a hospital in the city.

Personnel of the police commissionerate are conducting raids at different places in and around Bhubaneswar city to catch the accused persons.

PTI