Sundargarh: A woman was killed while her husband and six-month-old child sustained grievous injuries after a television exploded in their house at Lahandabuda village under Dharuadihi police limits in Sundargarh district Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Bobby Naik.

Sources said that the incident occurred while the three were watching television when the electronic device exploded due to an electrical short circuit. After hearing the noise, neighbours rushed to their help. They immediately rushed the family to Ispat General Hospital (IGH) in Rourkela where Bobby succumbed to her injuries. Her husband and daughter are undergoing treatment.

On being informed, police reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter.

PNN