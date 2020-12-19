Gajapati: A woman was killed and her husband sustained critical injuries after the two-wheeler they were riding rear-ended a tractor at S Routpur village under Gosani block in Gajapati district Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Rajani Sabar and her injured husband as Prakash Sabar.

According to a source, the couple was heading towards Garabandha village on the two-wheeler. As they were nearing the church in S Routpur village, Prakash’s vehicle ran straight into the tractor from behind.

Under the impact of the collision, Rajani died on the spot and Prakas suffered critical injuries.

On being informed, Garabandha police reached the spot, rushed Prakas to Garabandha community health centre (CHC) and recovered the body for postmortem. Registering a case (Case No-92/20), the police have launched a probe. The circumstances that led to the mishap is being probed, police said.

PNN