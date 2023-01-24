Balugaon: The district police cracked the murder case of a man whose body was found stuffed in a trolley bag as it arrested three persons including the deceased’s wife, Monday. The accused were identified as Nili Das, 25, wife of the deceased Manoranjan Das, her cousin Mitu Das, 26, of Rajajankia village, and his friend Bikram Sahu, 29, of Domani Sahi under Chandpur police limits in Khurda district.

This was stated here by Khurda SP Siddharth Kataria at a press meeting held at the Nachuni police premises, Monday. The SP said that the deceased’s wife was the mastermind behind the murder. She committed the crime in connivance with her cousin and his friend to get rid of the regular torture heaped on her by her husband. The SP said that Manoranjan, a native of Lakhapada village under Ranpur police limits in Nayagarh district is a history sheeter with several cases related to theft and dacoity registered in his name in three districts.

Various police stations had issued non-bailable warrants in his name and he was on the most wanted list in two cases of dacoity by Nayagarh police. He was married to Nili of Rajajankia eight years back. A habitual drunkard, he always used to beat up his wife black and blue at the slightest pretexts. Manoranjan was released on bail a month back.

However, he came to stay at the house of Mitu, his wife’s cousin at Chandeswar a fortnight ago as he had perceived a threat to his life from some people over past enmity. Friday was no different as he again beat up his wife in an inebriated condition. Seething in rage, Nili decided to get rid of her husband and prepared a blueprint to eliminate him with the help of Mitu and his friend Bikram.

As per the plan, Bikram purchased a trolley bag from Chandpur market and brought it to Mitu’s house, Saturday. There Mitu and Bikram had liquor with Manoranjan and made him drink in excess till he lost his senses.

Later, Nili, Mitu, and Bikram strangled Manoranjan to death with a rope. Later, they stuffed the body in a trolley bag and dropped it at an isolated place in Haripur jungle about 10 km from their house, Saturday night. Police recovered the body and conducted an investigation. Police scanned the CCTV footage of the luggage showroom at Chandpur market and identified Bikram. They questioned him when he broke down and revealed about the murder. Later, police arrested Nili and Mitu.