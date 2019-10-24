Srinagar: A woman died Thursday and two other civilians were injured in a ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Tangdhar sector of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked firing, resulting in the death and injuries. Properties have also been damaged, police informed and added that the Indian Army has effectively retaliated to the unprovoked aggression from the across the LoC.

The woman who died in the firing has been identified as Hamida Fatima, police said.

Pakistani troops had resorted Saturday to firing in Tangdhar to assist infiltration attempts by militants. Two Indian Army personnel and a civilian were killed and three others were injured.

Army chief General Bipin Rawat had said Sunday that 6-10 Pakistani army personnel were killed and three terrorist camps destroyed in a retaliatory action by the Indian Army across the LoC opposite the Tangdhar sector.

PTI