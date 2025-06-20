Raipur: An ongoing encounter between security forces and Maoist insurgents in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker district has led to the neutralisation of one female Maoist operative, with reports suggesting the possibility of more casualties.

The exchange of fire erupted Friday morning in the dense forested hills between the villages of Amatola and Kalpar, across the river in the jurisdiction of Chhotebethiya police station.

According to police, the targeted operation was launched by the District Reserve Guard based on concrete intelligence inputs.

“On receiving information about the presence of Maoists, a joint police party of the DRG (District Reserve Guard) and BSF (Border Security Force) left for the search operation. During the search, an encounter started between the joint police party and the Maoists. The body of one uniformed female Maoist and weapons, among other items, were recovered in the encounter. Intermittent firing continues while the search operation is still ongoing,” Additional Superintendent of Police Dinesh Sinha told IANS.

The officer added that further details will be released after the forces complete their operation and return from the field.

The area under operation borders the Maad region, a known Maoist stronghold where insurgents have long exploited the difficult terrain to establish a logistical corridor. This belt has remained volatile, with repeated gun battles over the years between law enforcement and extremist factions. The current offensive is part of a sustained security campaign to dismantle Maoist influence in the Bastar division.

According to police officials, forces have inflicted substantial damage on insurgent ranks in the Chhotebethiya area, marking it as a critical front in the broader anti-Maoist strategy.

This latest operation comes close on the heels of a major tactical success on the Chhattisgarh-Andhra Pradesh border, where the Greyhounds Force neutralised three senior Maoist operatives in Maredpalli.

The dead included Central Committee member Gajarla Ravi, who carried a reward of Rs 40 lakh, and Special Zonal Committee member Aruna, wife of Maoist leader Chalpati, who had a Rs 20 lakh bounty.

SP Amit Bardar of Andhra Pradesh’s Alluri Sitaram district confirmed their deaths, highlighting the increasing pressure on the group’s leadership cadre.

Preliminary reports suggested that a female Maoist was among those killed Friday, although official confirmation is pending.

As the operation progresses, security forces remain engaged in the forest, continuing their tactical sweep and encirclement of suspected insurgents.

These consecutive encounters underscore the renewed offensive posture adopted by security agencies against the CPI (Maoist), targeting both grassroots operatives and senior leadership.

