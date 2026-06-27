Baripada: A woman and her minor daughter were found dead under mysterious circumstances in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district, police said Saturday.

The incident took place at Muktajhari village of Taramara panchayat under Mahuldiha police station in Mayurbhanj district. The deceased were identified as Sitamani Tudu (36), wife of Chaitan Tudu and her 8-year-old daughter Jawamani Tudu.

While the daughter’s throat was slit, the mother was stabbed to death, the police said.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the mother might have stabbed herself after slitting the throat of her daughter with a sharp weapon, they said.

According to information available to police, Chaitan had gone to a nearby village at around 10 am while his wife and daughter were at home. After returning home at 2 pm, he was shocked to see his wife and daughter lying dead inside the house. He informed the villagers about the incident, the police said.

Inspector in charge of Mahulidiha police station, Tusar Ranjan Nayak, said the police have started an investigation. The police are investigating all aspects of the incident.

There is doubt whether this was really an incident between the mother and daughter or if someone else was involved. A scientific team will arrive from Baripada on Sunday, and further investigation will be carried out, he said.

However, the police did not rule out murder of the duo or possible involvement of Chaitan. The motive of the crime will be ascertained only after investigation, Nayak said.

PTI