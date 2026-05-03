Deogarh: A woman and her seven-year-old son died after being electrocuted in a village in Deogarh district Saturday, police said. The incident occurred in Kundeigola village under Reamal block when Upasi Bhutia, wife of Niranjan Bhutia, was operating a water pump near a well on the premises of their residence.

Upasi reportedly came into contact with a live electric wire, and her son, Manpreet, was also caught in the accident while he was with her. Family members rushed both victims to Kundeigola hospital, where doctors declared them dead on arrival.

Police said they have seized the bodies and sent them for post-mortem examination. An unnatural death case has been registered and an investigation is underway.