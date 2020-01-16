Bonai: In yet another incident of committing a crime against suspected witchcraft, a woman was allegedly murdered at Tikiraposi village under Bonai police limits in Sundargarh district late Wednesday night.

The deceased has been identified as Bandhini Oram (52), a resident of Tikatnali village. An infant also sustained grievous incident while the woman was being killed. She has been admitted to the Rourkela Government Hospital. The accused Ratikant Oram (35), the younger brother of Bandhini’s son-in-law is absconding.

Bonai police officials said that Ratikant held Bandhini responsible for diseases affecting his family. He suspected her of using sorcery to bring ill omen to his family. He even warned Bandhini not to visit his house.

Bandhini went Wednesday to see her son-in-law in Tikiraposh. She was enjoying the warmth of a bonfire at around 8.00pm with others when Ratikant arrived. Seeing Bandhini he got angry and attacked her with a sharp weapon, killing her on the spot.

On being informed, Bonai police reached the spot and launched a probe. The officials seized the body and sent it for post-mortem. Police are also trying to nab the accused.

PNN