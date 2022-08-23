Phulbani: An unidentified man shot at a 22-year-old woman and her 10-year-old nephew in Odisha’s Kandhamal district following a dispute, police said Tuesday.

The incident occurred at Bilupadar village under Phiringia police station area Monday evening as the miscreant opened fire from a 12-bore gun before fleeing from the spot, an official said.

Prima facie, the woman, Prabhasini Sahani, had some enmity with the man in connection with purchase of bullock, Phiringia inspector Shyam Sundar Rao said.

The two were admitted to a local hospital, from where they were shifted to a hospital in Phulbani as their condition was critical. They were later referred to the MKCG Medical College Hospital, Berhampur.

An investigation is on and nobody has been arrested so far, police said.

PTI