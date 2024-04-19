Hatadihi: A woman from Sadha village under this block in Keonjhar district, whose organs were donated following her death with the written consent of her family members, was given a guard of honour during her funeral Thursday by the district administration. The deceased woman was identified as Sanjukta Jena, 48, wife of Rabindra Jena of Sadha village.

As per reports, Sanjukta fell down in the bathroom after her leg slipped and sustained a critical injury on her head a week back. She was taken to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar for treatment where she died last Tuesday. After the untimely death, family members decided to donate her organs. The deceased woman’s husband Rabindra then informed the doctors about their wish to donate his wife’s organs. Rabindra along with her two daughters Shubhashree and Dibyashree and his brother-in-law Prashant Mahapatra all gave written consent for organ donation at the respective medical centre. The woman’s body reached her village Thursday after organ donation.

Keonjhar ADM Lalit Soren, Anandapur SubCollector Falguni Majhi, SDPO Prashant Behera, Hatadihi Tehsildar Habil Khakha, Nandipada PS IIC Rabindra Patra, Soso PS IIC Bijaya Bihari and many other dignitaries along with a large number of residents were present during the guard of honour.