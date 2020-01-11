You must be aware of some of the peculiar laws of North Korea. For example, here you cannot take a picture of a poor person or get a hairstyle of your own choice.

But a recent incident has shocked many, despite the absolutely mind boggling laws in the country. A woman has been imprisoned here for saving her children from fire but failing to save pictures of North Korean leaders. Those pictures were hanging on the wall of the woman’s house.

According to media reports, the incident took place when two families who shared a house in North Korea’s Hamgyong Province saw that the house had caught fire. They rushed to save their children but could not save pictures of Kim Jong-un and other leaders that they had put up in their homes.

There is a law in North Korea that every citizen has to put pictures of former leaders in their house. An investigation is also conducted to make sure that Kim’s family photos are in the house. Here, it is not only necessary to put up photographs, but at the same time it is also asked of citizens to take special care of these pictures and give importance to them like humans, because insulting these photos is considered a crime.

According to a media report, she would not be allowed to keep her children in the hospital as a result of the investigation.

The families have also not been given any access to antibiotics for the burns that they have suffered.