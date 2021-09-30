Naugaon: A woman died and her one-and-half-years old son sustained grievous burn injuries after she poured kerosene on both of them and set fire. The incident took place at Tentoi village under Tirua panchayat in Naugaon police limits of Jagatsinghpur district Thursday.

The deceased woman has been identified as Lipi Sethi. Family dispute is said to be the reason behind the woman taking to the extreme step. The injured toddler is battling for life at a hospital.

According to a source, Tapan Sethi from Tentoi village was in love with Lipi from Guapur village under Banamalipur area in Khurda district. They married five years ago. The couple had a fight Thursday morning over some family issues. Later, Lipi’s mother-in-law and husband went to their ancestral village, leaving Lipi and her son alone in the house.

Later, Lipi poured kerosene on her son and herself and set fire. Neighbours rushed to the spot after seeing the fire and rescued both the mother and son.

They were immediately rushed to a nearby government hospital in an ambulance. The doctor there declared Lipi received dead.

On being informed, a team from Naugaon police station reached the hospital and recovered the body for postmortem. While Lipi’s parents were yet to lodge an FIR, the police have launched an investigation into the incident. The deceased’s husband and mother-in-law have been arrested in this connection.

