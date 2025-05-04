Redhakhol: A woman allegedly strangled her 55-year[1]old mother-in-law to death following a heated scuffle between the two at Kutasinga village under this police limits in Sambalpur district late Friday night.

The victim was identified as Labani Dehury, wife of Ganesh Dehury, and the accused daughter-in-law as Monalisa Dehury, 22, wife of Krushna Chandra Dehury in the village. The woman’s brother, Siddhant Nayak, 26, of Kushapali village, allegedly assisted her in committing the murder.

Following the incident, Labani’s husband Ganesh, lodged a complaint at the Redhakhol police station. Police registered a case and detained Monalisa and her brother Siddhant for questioning. The incident occurred after a heated argument broke out between Labani and Monalisa, who had a strained relationship since Monalisa’s marriage to Labani’s son, Krushna Chandra Dehury, two years ago.

Krushna Chandra works at a company in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, while Ganesh is employed in Rourkela. Only Labani and Monalisa were living at home at the time of the incident. Neighbours alleged that a fight broke out Friday night between the two women, and they informed Ganesh of the situation over the phone.

Ganesh rushed to his house Saturday morning and found Labani lying dead in the house, bleeding from the mouth. He immediately informed the police. Redhakhol SDPO Prashant Kumar Meher and IIC Chandra Mohan Singh, accompanied by a scientific team, visited the spot and launched an investigation.

The body was sent for post-mortem to the Redhakhol Sub-Divisional Hospital and later handed over to the family members for cremation. A case (104/25) was registered under Sections 103(A), 265, and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and further investigations were on, investigating officer Chittaranjan Meher said.

PNN