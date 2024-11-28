Rayagada: In the foothills of Niyamgiri in Rayagada district, Lahari Kundika, a 44-year-old resident of Khambeasi village in Bissamcuttack block, has turned into a ray of hope for the underprivileged Dongria Kondh tribal community. Despite being uneducated, Lahari is actively raising awareness among the tribals about education, health, and development. Concerned about the decline of Dongria Kondh culture, including their iconic Kapdaganda shawls and traditional dance, Lahari is doing her bit to revive these traditions.

She has trained over 500 young women in weaving Kapdaganda shawls and performing traditional dances. Lahari’s efforts stem from her understanding of how lack of awareness keeps the Dongria Kondh community on the fringes of mainstream society. She has taken it upon herself to bridge this gap. After finishing her household chores, Lahari spends her days working on the farmlands in Niyamgiri foothills and dedicates two to three days a week to visit nearby villages. Moreover, she conducts evening gatherings every Sunday to educate residents about the harms of child marriage, substance abuse, blind faith and superstitions. She also emphasises the importance of accessing government schemes, ensuring fair prices for their goods, and promoting education, particularly for girls.

In addition, Lahari teaches villagers about healthy practices, urging them to use government health services for safe deliveries and other medical needs. She advocates for gender equality, girls’ education and the importance of maintaining cleanliness and hygiene. Lahari’s reason behind the commitment is personal—she regrets being unable to educate her eldest daughter due to her own lack of awareness. This realisation motivates her to work tirelessly to educate others. Supported by her family, which includes two sons and three daughters, Lahari has extended her influence on over 1,000 men and women in her community. Despite making a significant impact, Lahari acknowledges that economic hardship and other challenges often hinder the community’s development. However, she remains undeterred, stating that collective awareness is the first step towards progress.